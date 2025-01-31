Champions Trophy 2025: No captains' meet or photoshoot in Pakistan; question of Rohit Sharma's travel resolved

Despite the absence of the traditional captain's event, the Champions Trophy promises to be a historic occasion for Pakistan, as it hosts its first ICC tournament since 1996.

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

In a break from tradition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that there will be no official captains' meet or photoshoot ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted in Pakistan. Historically, such events have been a fixture in the lead-up to ICC tournaments, with captains gathering for official photo opportunities and press conferences. However, the ICC confirmed that these activities will not take place ahead of the Champions Trophy, marking a significant shift in the tournament's build-up.

The absence of a formal captain’s event is primarily due to logistical concerns. With the tournament set to be held across four venues in two countries, the tight schedule, and the arrival of teams close to the start of the tournament, it became challenging to arrange a traditional meet. Notably, Australia’s team will only arrive in Pakistan on February 19, the same day as the opening match.

This move mirrors the ICC’s approach during the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, where the lack of a captains’ press conference was compensated with an innovative lighting projection show featuring all 20 captains, projected onto the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

While the absence of the captains' meet resolves potential concerns about India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, attending the event in Pakistan amid ongoing political tensions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) emphasized that the decision was purely logistical. Until recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had not discussed the matter of Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan due to the absence of clearance from the Indian government for their team to play in the country.

In another development, the PCB will host a special event in Lahore on February 16, three days before the tournament kicks off, to mark the start of the Champions Trophy. The event will be supported by the ICC, with expected attendance from officials. It comes after the ICC confirmed that the Champions Trophy will follow a hybrid model, with India’s games being played in Dubai due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

To further highlight the significance of the tournament, the PCB will also be celebrating the completion of major renovations at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium. The Gaddafi Stadium will be inaugurated by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on February 7, ahead of its first international match following the reconstruction. Karachi’s National Stadium will be officially opened on February 11 by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari.

Despite the absence of the traditional captain's event, the Champions Trophy promises to be a historic occasion for Pakistan, as it hosts its first ICC tournament since 1996. The tournament is expected to attract global attention as the world’s top cricketing nations gather in the country for the prestigious event.

