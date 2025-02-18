Champions Trophy 2025: Schedule, fixtures, format, venues, prize money and live streaming - Check all details

The hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener at National Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 19.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Eight teams are participating in the marquee event, including hosts Pakistan, India, England, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and South Africa. However, the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model as Team India will play all their fixtures in Dubai after the BCCI was adamant in its refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between two countries.

The matches of Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted in four venues - three in Pakistan and one in Dubai for India. The matches will be played in Karachi’s National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Dubai International Stadium will host India matches. Pakistan and New Zealand will have to travel to Dubai for their group stage fixtures against India.

Afghanistan will be making their Champions Trophy debut after finishing sixth in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The top eight teams from the last ODI World Cup qualified for the marquee event in Pakistan and Dubai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are not featuring in the tournament as they failed to qualify after finishing 9th in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Champions Trophy 2025 format

Eight participating teams are divided into two groups, with four teams in each group. Group A has India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of England, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Each team will play the other three teams only once in the group stage and the top two teams will qualify for the semifinal.

If second and third-placed teams are tied with the same number of wins and defeats, Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into the game to determine which team will advance to the semifinals. If the points and NRR are tied, the tie breaker will be usually decided by further criteria like the team with a higher number of wickets taken, higher number of runs, and win percentage. These factors might be taken into consideration if two teams have the same points and NRR.

Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and fixtures

Eight group stage matches will be played across four three venues in Pakistan, while three matches in Dubai as part of hybrid model for India. One of the semifinals will be played in Dubai depending on India’s position in the group stage. If India qualifies for the final, the title clash will take place in Dubai.

19 February - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi - 2:30 PM

20 February - Bangladesh v India - Dubai International Stadium -2:30 PM

21 February - Afghanistan v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi - 2:30 PM

22 February - Australia v England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

23 February - Pakistan v India - Dubai International Stadium - 2:30 PM

24 February - Bangladesh v New Zealand - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 2:30 PM

25 February - Australia v South Africa - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 2:30 PM

26 February - Afghanistan v England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

27 February - Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February - Afghanistan v Australia - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

1 March - South Africa v England - National Stadium, Karachi - 2:30 PM

2 March - New Zealand v India - Dubai International Stadium - 2:30 PM

4 March, Semi-final 1 - Dubai International Stadium - 2:30 PM

5 March, Semi-final 2 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore/Dubai International Stadium

9 March - Final - Gaddafi Stadium/Dubai International Stadium

Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money

The Champions Trophy 2025 has a prize money pool of 6.9 million (INR 60 crore), out of which winners of the tournament will take home $2.24 million (INR 20 crore). The runners-up will be awarded a cash prize of $1.12 million (INR 9.72 crore). The losing semifinalists will receive $560,000 each (INR 4.86 crore).

For every victory in the group stage of the tournament, the teams will receive $34,000 (INR 30 lakh). Fifth and sixth placed teams will be awarded a cash prize of $350,000 (INR 3 crore) each, while seventh and eighth placed teams will take home $140,000 (INR 1.2 crore). Additionally, every team will get a guaranteed payout of $125,000 (INR 1.08 crore) for featuring in the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming details

In India, all the matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The matches will also be live streamed on the JioHostar app as well as the website.

