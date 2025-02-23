Champions Trophy 2025: PCB fumes as Indian anthem played during AUS vs ENG match, seeks ICC explanation

A major gaffe took place at the Lahore stadium as Indian national anthem was played instead of Australia's Advance Australia Flair during their clash against England in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their dissatisfaction after the Indian national anthem was played during the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B clash between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

After Australia won the toss and opted to field first, two teams walked in together and lined up for the national anthems. After England’s national anthem, it was Australia’s turn. However, in an expected turn of events, instead of ‘Advance Australia Flair’, the Indian national anthem was played, leaving players, fans, and spectators bewildered. Just seconds after the Indian national anthem was played, the Australian anthem was played. However, an expected gaffe sparked reactions from fans.

The video of India national anthem being played at Lahore stadium went viral on social media and the Pakistan Cricket Board was heavily trolled for the blunder, with fans questioning tournament’s organizer and their attention to detail.

Though the Indian national anthem being played during the clash between Australia and England was a blunder, it was unexpected as the Men in Blue are not playing any of their matches in Pakistan.

Pakistan is an official host of the Champions Trophy 2025, but the tournament is played in a hybrid model as Team India will play all their fixtures in Dubai as BCCI was adamant in its refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

PCB seeks explanation from ICC for mistake

Following the national anthem mix-up, Pakistan Cricket Board has put blame on the International Cricket Council for the mistake, with sources stating that cricket’s world governing body is responsible for the national anthem’s playlist of teams playing in Pakistan.

“The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy.” the source close to PCB told PTI.

"Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist," the source added.

Australia thrash England by five wickets in Lahore

Meanwhile, Australia kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in style with a five-wicket win over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With a target of 352, Australia chased it down in 47.3 overs. Jos Inglis was the star performer as he played a scintillating knock of 120 off 86 balls at a strike rate of 139.53. Apart from Inglis, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Glenn Maxwell too contributed significantly to Australia’s run-chase with innings of 63, 47, 69, and 32, respectively.

For England, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Bydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone picked a wicket each. Ben Duckett led England’s batting with an innings of 165 of 143 balls to help the side post a hefty total of 351/8. However, his effort eventually went in vain.

