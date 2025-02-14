Champions Trophy 2025: NZ suffer huge blow before mega event, Ben Sears ruled out with hamstring injury

New Zealand has been forced to change its Champions Trophy squad after Ben Sears's hamstring injury prevented it from participating in the tournament.

ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

New Zealand opted for a like-for-like replacement by bringing in right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy to the 15-player squad before playing the tournament opener against Pakistan on Wednesday.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Sears felt pain in his left hamstring at the team's first training in Karachi on Wednesday. He went for a scan, which revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks of rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation timeframe meant that Sears would likely recover in time for New Zealand's final Group A match against India in Dubai on March 2.

"We're all really feeling for Ben. It's always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it's especially tough in Ben's case given it would have been his first major ICC event," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement released by NZC.

"The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go. Ben is a player with huge potential, and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we're sure he'll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand," he added.

Duffy is already with the squad in Pakistan after being included in New Zealand's squad for the ODI tri-nation series in Pakistan. Duffy has just 10 appearances for the Black Caps in the 50-over format since making his debut in July 2022.

The 30-year-old boasts 18 ODI scalps in his 10 appearances for the Kiwis at an average of 25.94 while maintaining an economy of 6.25.

His last appearance for the Black Caps dates back to early January, during which he returned with two wickets while conceding 30 runs against Sri Lanka in Hamilton.

"Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at the international level. He's been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series, so he's fully acclimatised, and he's got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go," Stead said on Duffy's inclusion.

"He's another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him," he added.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

