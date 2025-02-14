Champions Trophy 2025: ICC announces record Rs 60 crore prize pool; here's how much winners will receive

The Champions Trophy 2025 returns after an eight-year gap, with its last edition held in 2017. Originally introduced in 1998 as a biennial event, the tournament transitioned to a quadrennial format from 2009 onwards.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

The winners of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will claim a massive cash prize of USD 2.24 million (approximately Rs 20 crore) after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a 53% increase in the tournament's prize money pool.

Set to begin on February 19, the eight-team event will see the runners-up pocket USD 1.12 million (around Rs 9.72 crore), while the losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 560,000 (approximately Rs 4.86 crore). The total prize pool has now risen to USD 6.9 million (roughly Rs 60 crore).

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement ahead of the tournament which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Each group stage victory will earn the winning team over USD 34,000 (approximately Rs 30 lakh).

Teams finishing in fifth and sixth place will receive USD 350,000 (around Rs 3 crore) each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (roughly Rs 1.2 crore).

Additionally, all eight participating teams are guaranteed a minimum payout of USD 125,000 (approximately Rs 1.08 crore) for featuring in the tournament.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

This tournament marks Pakistan's first time hosting an ICC event since 1996. However, due to security concerns, India will play all their matches in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and his team will kick off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.

Matches in Pakistan will be held across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The 2025 edition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical," the ICC chairman emphasised in his statement.

"Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations," Shah added.

The men's Champions Trophy was held every four years from 2009 to 2017 before being postponed due to COVID disruptions and discussions over its relevance. Initially introduced as a biennial event in 1998, the tournament underwent scheduling changes over the years.

Meanwhile, the women's Champions Trophy is set to make its debut in 2027 in the T20 format.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Totally incorrect: McCullum refutes Pietersens claim of Englands lack of training during India ODI series HRD

'Totally incorrect': McCullum refutes Pietersen's claim of England's lack of training during India ODI series

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI rejects 'senior player' request to travel with family to Dubai HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI rejects 'senior player' request to travel with family to Dubai

Indias Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral HRD

India's Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral

NBA : Ranking worst technical fouls by refs in the modern era

NBA: Ranking worst technical fouls by refs in the modern era

NBA 2025: Top three Kevin Durant funny moments

NBA 2025: Top three Kevin Durant funny moments

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon