Champions Trophy 2025: ICC announces record Rs 60 crore prize pool; here's how much winners will receive

The Champions Trophy 2025 returns after an eight-year gap, with its last edition held in 2017. Originally introduced in 1998 as a biennial event, the tournament transitioned to a quadrennial format from 2009 onwards.

The winners of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will claim a massive cash prize of USD 2.24 million (approximately Rs 20 crore) after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a 53% increase in the tournament's prize money pool. Set to begin on February 19, the eight-team event will see the runners-up pocket USD 1.12 million (around Rs 9.72 crore), while the losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 560,000 (approximately Rs 4.86 crore). The total prize pool has now risen to USD 6.9 million (roughly Rs 60 crore).

"The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement ahead of the tournament which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE.

Each group stage victory will earn the winning team over USD 34,000 (approximately Rs 30 lakh). Teams finishing in fifth and sixth place will receive USD 350,000 (around Rs 3 crore) each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (roughly Rs 1.2 crore). Additionally, all eight participating teams are guaranteed a minimum payout of USD 125,000 (approximately Rs 1.08 crore) for featuring in the tournament.

This tournament marks Pakistan's first time hosting an ICC event since 1996. However, due to security concerns, India will play all their matches in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and his team will kick off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. Matches in Pakistan will be held across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The 2025 edition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical," the ICC chairman emphasised in his statement. "Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations," Shah added. The men's Champions Trophy was held every four years from 2009 to 2017 before being postponed due to COVID disruptions and discussions over its relevance. Initially introduced as a biennial event in 1998, the tournament underwent scheduling changes over the years. Meanwhile, the women's Champions Trophy is set to make its debut in 2027 in the T20 format.

