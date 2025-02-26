Champions Trophy 2025: Fan who hugged Rachin banned from entering Pakistan stadiums for security breach

A fan invaded the pitch and ran to hug Rachin Ravindra during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The pitch invader who hugged Rachin Ravindra has been banned from entering any of the stadiums in Pakistan after breaching security during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24.

The security breach came at a time when Pakistan intel warned of a terror threat involving the potential abduction of foreign nationals for ransom amid the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In a video that went viral on social media, a fan can be seen invading the pitch and running towards Rachin Ravindra to hug him before he was escorted off the field by security officials. The pitch invader carried the photograph of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Saad Rizvi

The security breach during a match in Pakistan came under heavy scrutiny, given that the country is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. The last time Pakistan hosted an ICC tournament was the 1996 ODI World Cup, where they were co-hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka.

The major security breach despite tightened security arrangements by Pakistan Cricket Board has raised serious concerns about the efficacy of security measures in place, amid the latest terror threat and the ongoing scrutiny of Pakistan’s ability to host international events safely.

As per the reports, the pitch invader has been arrested and presented in a Pakistani court, where he is expected to face a legal action for violating the security measures in place and disrupting the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

PCB acknowledged security breach

In a statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board acknowledged that there was a security breach during the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and ensured tightened security during the match at all venues in Pakistan. The board further confirmed that the pitch invader has been permanently debarred from entering all stadiums in Pakistan.

“The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," PCB said in a statement.

“The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan," the board added.

Pakistan are hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 with a hybrid model in place as Team India is playing all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are the tournament venues in Pakistan, while India are playing at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan have hosted four matches in Pakistan, with two being played in Karachi and one each in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Group B match between Australia and South Africa was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

