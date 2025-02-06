Champions Trophy 2025: Aaqib Javed downplays Jasprit Bumrah's threat; read what Pakistan's interim coach said

Pakistan interim head coach Aaqib Javed has downplayed the threat posed by India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

After sending shivers down the spine of Australian batters, Bumrah's scorching pace doused in the final Test in Sydney. The stand-in captain was nowhere to be seen in the second innings during India's run-of-the-mill 162-run defence.

The cost of bowling 386.4 over in 2024 came at the expense of back spasms, which left Bumrah unavailable in the second innings. The Indian bowling unit withered, the team endured a 3-1 clobbering in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Since his last appearance, everything has been at sixes and sevens. Despite concerns over his fitness, the A-Lister was named in India's 15-player squad for the Champions Trophy.

With speculations going around his participation in the tournament, Aaqib brushed away the peril that Bumrah can pose on Pakistan if he features in India's playing XI on February 23.

"They should be worried about Bumrah's fitness. When you play Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can't take any team lightly. The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him," Aaqib told reporters.

India captain Rohit Sharma provided a fitness update on Bumrah and said that the team is waiting for an update about his scan, which will take place in the coming days.

"Jasprit, obviously, we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England.

The team management will have more clarity regarding Bumrah's participation in the final ODI match against England after the results from the scans are out.

"We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably, we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI," he added.

Bumrah's impact on a game is reflected in his exploits in 2024. The crafty pacer was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45.

In Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the most fruitful calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

