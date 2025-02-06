'What kind of a question is that?': Rohit Sharma fumes at query on form ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI (WATCH)

During the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against England, Rohit Sharma was asked by a journalist about his poor form in the five-match Test series against Australia.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was left furious when a reporter posed him a question about his poor form ahead of the Men in Blue’s first ODI against England on Thursday, February 6. Rohit Sharma, along with other senior players including the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and to name a few will return to international duties for the ODI series against England after playing Ranji Trophy for respective state teams.

Rohit Sharma is among certain who will be in focus throughout the series against England as their form is crucial for India in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Team India captain’s form has been under heavy scrutiny of late following his unforgettable Test tour of Australia, followed up with his failures in both innings of Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir.

During the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against England, Rohit Sharma was asked by a journalist about his poor form in the five-match Test series against Australia. To which, the Indian skipper responded that struggles are part and parcel of the cricketers, adding that failures are an opportunity for players to redeem themselves. The 37-year-old also said that he is looking at the challenge that lies ahead rather than what happened in the past.

“What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series." Rohit Sharma said.

"I'm looking at the challenge and not looking at what has happened in the past. Obviously, there is no reason for me to look behind too much and a lot of good things have happened as well. It's important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me."

Rohit Sharma had a disastrous Test tour of Australia as he managed to score only 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings. He missed the Perth opener due to the birth of his second child and returned to play the remaining four matches of the series. However, Rohit failed to live up to the expectations of the team management. Due to poor form, Rohit Sharma dropped himself for the Sydney Test and handed over captaincy duties to Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma on his future plans

Earlier it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Rohit Sharma to communicate about his future plans with the board as the selectors reportedly wanted to implement their plans for the 2027 World Cup and begin the transition process for Test Cricket.

When Rohit Sharma was asked about his future plans, he dismissed them as irrelevant questions since his focus is on the ODI series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

“How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here, where we have three ODIs and Champions Trophies coming in. The reports are going on for a number of years. But I am not here to clarify those reports.” The Indian skipper said at the press conference.

“For me right now, these three games here and then the Champions Trophy are very very important. So, my focus is on these games." he added.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against England, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will travel to Dubai, where they will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India are clubbed in group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

