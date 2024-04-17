Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Champions League 2023-24: Xavi blames referee for Barcelona's implosion before PSG turnaround (WATCH)

    Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, criticized the performance of Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs as "disastrous" following Paris Saint Germain's 6-4 victory in the Champions League quarter-final at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

    Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, criticized the performance of Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs as "disastrous" following Paris Saint Germain's 6-4 victory in the Champions League quarter-final at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night. Kovacs issued three red cards during the match, with the most significant one being against Ronald Araujo for a challenge on Bradley Barcola just before he entered the penalty area.

    "The decision completely changed the game," said Barcelona manager. "It was too much to give a red card. I told the referee his performance was very bad. He was a disaster. He killed the tie."

    Xavi received a red card for dissent, marking his third dismissal from the touchline this season. Since taking charge as Barça boss, he has accrued four red cards and 22 yellows. Additionally, goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon De la Fuente was also sent off for protesting.

    "We were upset and very angry. With eleven against eleven we were well organised. We almost equalized through Gundogan and the 2-0 with Robert Lewandowski would have change it too. We had clear chances but we were always trailing because with ten men it's very difficult," he added.

    "It's a shame that the work of a season is finished because of a refereeing decision. I would have liked to play eleven against eleven every minute. This sending off is unnecessary," Xavi remarked.

    Barcelona took an early lead on the night, with Raphinha finding the net in the 12th minute, courtesy of an assist from Lamine Yamal. Araujo's long crossfield pass set up Yamal's brilliant run past Nuno Mendes, allowing him to deliver a perfect ball to Raphinha, who scored past Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post.

    However, the game took a drastic turn in the 30th minute when Araujo was shown a red card for a challenge on Bradley Barcola just outside the penalty area. PSG benefitted further as Xavi substituted Yamal immediately after the red card, bringing on Iñigo Martinez.

    Five minutes before halftime, PSG leveled the score on the night when Ousmane Dembele found the net after a cross from Barcola. Dembele almost equalized on aggregate just before halftime but narrowly missed the target.

    PSG drew level on aggregate in the 54th minute when Vitinha's shot pierced through a crowded defense and past Ter Stegen. Xavi's frustration boiled over as he was shown a red card for his reaction to the decision.

    Despite Xavi's absence from the technical area, Mbappe extended PSG's lead on aggregate to 5-4 from the penalty spot after Joao Cancelo fouled Dembele. Goalkeeping coach De la Fuente was also sent off, adding to Barcelona's woes.

    Barcelona, spurred on by their supporters, pushed for an equalizer but were unable to capitalize on their chances. Despite Donnarumma's heroics in goal for PSG, Barcelona's hopes were dashed when Mbappe scored his second goal of the night, sealing PSG's place in the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

    Following the clash, PSG boss Luis Enrique said, "We started brilliantly and we knew it was going to be a game with goals. We were prepared for any scenario. In a spectacular move from Lamine (Yamal), we conceded a goal but we showed maturity. For me it's a sending off (of Araujo) and we played a very complete game."

    "I don't usually judge. I try to put myself in the referee's shoes. I try to protest little or not at all and tell my players to control their emotions. Today we took a big step forward in terms of maturity. We're through and we're going to play Dortmund, who won our group so it will not be easy," he added.

    Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen remarked, "We are very disappointed. The foul on Araujo can be given. When they scored the third we had to give more in the game and take more risks. In the end they have a lot of quality up front and every chance is a danger. They scored four against us and it's hard to understand."

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
