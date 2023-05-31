Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief Brij Bhushan wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

On May 28, the Delhi Police detained wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, and later filed FIRs against the wrestlers for violation of law and order.

The investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Later, the Delhi Police clarified stating, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court."

"It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it added.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.

On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers. However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step.

Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestlers protest.

