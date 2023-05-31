Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief Brij Bhushan wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

    On May 28, the Delhi Police detained wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, and later filed FIRs against the wrestlers for violation of law and order. 

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 31, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on Wednesday.

    The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

    Later, the Delhi Police clarified stating, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court." 

    "It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it added.

    Also read: Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga; Kejriwal says 'PM should shed arrogance'

    The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off. 

    Meanwhile, BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. 

    Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.  

    On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

    Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers. However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step. 

    Also read: Abhinav Bindra denounces Delhi Police action against wrestlers; says 'haunted' by horrific visuals

    Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestlers protest. 

    On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers and filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan versus Australia? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines-ayh

    WTC Final: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines

    Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as votes matter not women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal flays government-ayh

    'Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan as votes matter not women wrestlers': Sibal flays govt

    CSK Chennai Super Kings owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH-ayh

    CSK owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli commitment during training sessions (WATCH)-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli's commitment during training sessions (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India

    Recent Stories

    Alphonso to Kesar-10 varieties of mangoes in India RBA

    Alphonso to Kesar-10 varieties of mangoes in India

    Khalistanis heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US (WATCH)

    Khalistanis heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US (WATCH)

    Tata Motors the only Indian company in Global Automaker Ratings 2022 gcw

    Tata Motors the only Indian company in Global Automaker Ratings 2022

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD plea to bring back Arikomban to state anr

    Kerala HC dismisses Kitex MD's plea to bring back Arikomban to state

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film? ADC

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon