India loves football, but popularity and rhythm still belongs to cricket. That contrast became painfully clear this week as Indian football faced another blow - one that exposed the fragility beneath its glitter.

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) latest tender process for the Indian Super League (ISL), launched on October 16, ended without a single bid. Not one investor stepped forward. And suddenly, the nation’s top football division found itself stranded in uncertainty once again.

Amid the confusion, defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a shocking announcement - a complete suspension of first-team operations until clarity returns. Across the city, East Bengal chose to carry on, cautiously. Yet even in its optimism, the anxiety was visible.

A bold appeal to cricket’s guardians

Amid the unease, East Bengal’s senior official Debabrata Sarkar made headlines by calling upon an unlikely savior - the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Indian football cannot stop like this,” Sarkar told PTI. “If the BCCI sponsors the sport for at least four to five years, it would make a huge difference. For them, Rs 100–150 crore is not a big amount. If they take responsibility, Indian football can move forward in a better way.”

His appeal may sound emotional, even improbable, yet it mirrors the growing desperation within Indian football. The once-celebrated ISL project - envisioned as a revolution a decade ago - now sits precariously between nostalgia and collapse.

Glitter cannot replace growth

When the ISL kicked off in 2014, it promised a spectacle worthy of India’s size and ambition. Bollywood co-owners, international stars, packed stadiums, and pyrotechnics presented football as entertainment’s new frontier. But as the smoke cleared, the foundations proved shaky.

Behind the glamour, several clubs were bleeding financially. Many youth programs existed only in name, and few owners invested in long-term development. The pursuit of fast fame left Indian football starved of structure and sustainability.

By 2025, the reality could no longer be ignored. When the AIFF opened tenders for new franchises, no bidder came forward - a symbolic reflection of a model that dazzled without durability.

Lessons from cricket’s playbook

In stark contrast stands cricket, a sport that built itself into an industry. The BCCI transformed Indian cricket into a sustainable ecosystem through decades of structural planning: unified media rights, transparent revenue sharing, and consistent investment from domestic leagues to the IPL.

The Indian Premier League, for all its glitz, rests on a clear financial framework that ensures stability for every team involved. Every franchise knows its revenue streams, its TV deals, and its long-term benefits.

Football, however, remains fragmented. Its clubs depend on private sponsors, inconsistent funding, and uncertain returns. In a marketplace driven by spectacle, AIFF’s financial blueprint simply hasn’t matched the vision it sold.

Can cricket really save Indian football?

While Sarkar’s plea to the BCCI reflects passion, it is unlikely to materialize. The two organizations operate independently, with different mandates and priorities. Cricket’s governing body is under no obligation to bankroll another sport, no matter how dire its situation.

But what Indian football truly needs is not cricket’s money-it’s cricket’s method.

The AIFF can still learn from BCCI’s blueprint:

Centralize and share revenues across clubs.

Provide safety nets for teams to invest long-term.

Introduce transparent and predictable media-rights deals.

Reward grassroots development instead of short-term showmanship.

These reforms could create a self-sustaining model built on Indian football’s strengths rather than borrowed glamour.

A call for reform, not rescue

The ISL’s current crisis should not be seen solely as a collapse but as a reckoning. It exposes a decade of misplaced priorities - chasing television fame before fostering grassroots strength.

Cricket cannot come to the rescue, but its success story can guide the route forward. India doesn’t lack football fans or talent; it lacks a system that believes in patience over profit.

If Indian football is to rise again, it must stop waiting for a savior and start designing its own revival.