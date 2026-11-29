India faces a tough challenge as New Zealand leads by 146 runs in the second Test. Jasprit Bumrah claimed the early wicket of Tom Latham, while India's first innings ended at 246 despite a resilient 88-run knock from Dhruv Jurel.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham as the hosts reached 36/1 at Tea on Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. New Zealand were 36/1 after nine overs in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 146 runs. Devon Conway was unbeaten on 15 off 25 deliveries, while Henry Nicholls was batting on 12 off 14 balls at the break.

Latham's struggles with the bat continued as Bumrah sent him back to the pavilion for just eight runs in the seventh over, giving India a much-needed breakthrough after the hosts began their second innings with a 110-run advantage. Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 110 runs to New Zealand, who had posted 356 in their first innings. Resuming the day at 116/6, India relied on a fighting knock from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who scored 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. He held the innings together despite losing partners at regular intervals. Jurel shared a crucial 46-run stand with Akash Deep, who contributed 29 off 52 balls, for the seventh wicket. However, Nathan Smith dismissed Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck to leave India struggling at 163/8. Jurel continued his resistance and stitched together a 64-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Gurnoor Brar (10 off 46 balls) before India were eventually dismissed for 246.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the match after sustaining a blow to his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI Medical Team monitoring the injured pacer. With the first Test ending in a draw, the ongoing match will determine the winner of the two-match series. India will be hoping to pick up the remaining nine wickets quickly and restrict New Zealand to a manageable target as they look to keep their hopes of a series victory alive. (ANI)