The world’s richest cricket league, Indian Premier League has continued to scale unprecedented commercial heights, with brand value officially crossing INR 1,00,000 crore for the first time in the history of the tournament, according to a report by Tam Sports.

The Indian Premier League was incepted in 2007 following Team India’s successful campaign at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup that year and first edition of the tournament was played in 2008, with 8 teams. Over the years, the IPL has grown into a global sporting phenomenon, attracting top talents from across the cricketing world, massive broadcasting deals, and a fiercely loyal fanbase.

From 2008 to 2021, a total of 8 teams played in the IPL. In 2022, the addition of the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants expanded the league to ten teams, further enhancing its competitive spirit, market reach, and overall brand valuation. In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, record-breaking viewership numbers, packed stadiums, and innovative fan engagement have further propelled the league’s brand value, strengthening its position as the cornerstone of global cricket entertainment.

4 IPL teams have a brand value of $100 million

Apart from the growing brand valuation of the Indian Premier League, the franchises have themselves witnessed a surge in their individual brand worth, with Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians having brand valuations of $100 million, according to TAM sports

All four franchises have been part of the inaugural edition of the IPL, alongside Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful team with five IPL titles, while Kolkata Knight Riders are the second-best team with three IPL triumphs. Though Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not won an IPL title since 2008, they remain one of the most commercially successful franchises in the league, thanks to their massive fan following, high-profile players, and strong brand presence.

Chennai Super Kings’ growth in their brand value have often been attributed to growing popularity of MS Dhoni, who led the team to five IPL titles and has returned to lead the side in the ongoing IPL season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to elbow.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s loyal fanbase and growing popularity have a lot to do with soaring brand valuations of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively, with both serving as long time icons for their franchises, boosting the fan engagement and merchandise sales.

Increase in Television ad volumes

One of the main factors behind the augmentation of Indian Premier League’s brand value is the increase in the Television ad volumes.

As per the Tam Sports, a part of Tam Media Research, the ongoing IPL 2025 has witnessed a significant surge in Television ad volumes, with 12% increase in the first 13 matches of the season compared to previous season of the cash-rich T20 league. Parle G Biscuits have claimed the top advertiser spot for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The uptick in TV advertisement volumes came along with an increase in broadcasting channels, with an augmentation of 28 in IPL 2025 from 24 in the previous season of the tournament.

This gave brands more slots in order to reach viewers during the live matches. The data by Tam Sports covers commercial advertisements during the live broadcasting of the matches in the ongoing IPL season, excluding pre-, mid-, and post-match programs, promos, fillers, and short segments.

IPL’s growing appeal for brands

Apart from increase in TV ad volumes, the IPL also witnessed an uptick in the advertisement categories for the ongoing season of the tournament. The IPL 202 saw 18% increase in advertisement categories and 31% rise in advertisers, emphasizing the IPL’s growing appeal for brands. According to the report by Tam Sports, the IPL 2025 has included 23 categories for advertisement, an increase of six categories from the previous season of the tournament.

Mouth Fresheners took the top spot in IPL advertising with an 11% share, beating Ecom-Gaming, which dropped to 10% from its 19% share in IPL 17. Biscuits (9%) and Cars (7%) were also among the top five, along with Smart Phones (5%). The IPL 2025 is set to generate between INR 6000 and 7000 crore in advertising revenue across TV, digital platforms and on-ground advertisements.

Parle Biscuits was the biggest advertiser with a 9% share. It was followed by Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) at 6%, Reliance Consumer Products at 5%, Sporta Technologies (Dream11) at 4%, and Billion Brains Garage Ventures (Groww) at 4%. Last year, Dream11 had led the list with an 11% share. Dream 11 is a title sponsor for Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Big companies like Dubai-based real estate giant Danube Properties and Lattafa Perfumes (fragrance) have recently started advertising in India. This shows that more international brands are now seeing India as an important market.