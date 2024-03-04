Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton, pens heartfelt thank you to Gopichand

    "With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years," Shuttler B Sai Praneeth posted on his Instagram account.

    BREAKING World championship bronze medallist shuttler B Sai Praneeth announces retirement snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

    B Sai Praneeth, the bronze medallist at the World Championships, announced his retirement from international badminton on Monday, concluding a distinguished career highlighted by victories such as the Singapore Open and representation for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad opted to retire due to persistent injuries he has been grappling with since the Tokyo Games.

    "With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years," he posted on his Instagram account.

    "Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here," he added.

    "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart," he noted.

    Praneeth is embarking on a new chapter as he prepares to assume the role of head coach at the Triangle Badminton Academy in the USA starting next month.

    "I will be joining April mid. I will be the head coach of the club, so I will be overseeing all the players there. Ofcourse, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.

    Throughout his illustrious two-decade-long international career, Praneeth experienced notable highlights, with the pinnacle being his victory at the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series and clinching the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

    Attaining a career-best world ranking of number 10, Praneeth secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. However, despite high expectations, he faced disappointment, bowing out at the group stage after losing all his matches.

    "To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

    "A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir," he added.

    "I extend my gratitude to the Badminton Association of India, Sports Authority of India, TOPS, Sports Authority of Telangana State, Yonex, ONGC, GoSports, OGQ, APACS, WhatsInTheGame, PBL. Your belief in my dreams and your contributions to the sport have been instrumental in my journey," he concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New role for MS Dhoni in IPL 2024: CSK skipper sets social media abuzz with rare cryptic Facebook post snt

    'New role' for MS Dhoni in IPL 2024: CSK skipper sets social media abuzz with rare cryptic Facebook post

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success avv

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success

    cricket Shardul Thakur guides Mumbai to Ranji Trophy final with stellar performance against Tamil Nadu osf

    Shardul Thakur guides Mumbai to Ranji Trophy final with stellar performance against Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition ahead of Indian wells masters osf

    Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition match ahead of Indian wells masters

    Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024 osf

    Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Stories

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP gcw

    BREAKING: BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot gcw

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot

    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more gcw

    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more

    New role for MS Dhoni in IPL 2024: CSK skipper sets social media abuzz with rare cryptic Facebook post snt

    'New role' for MS Dhoni in IPL 2024: CSK skipper sets social media abuzz with rare cryptic Facebook post

    Apple may not host Spring Event this year; new iPad Pro, MacBook Air M3 likely to get soft launch gcw

    Apple may not host Spring Event this year; new iPad Pro, MacBook Air M3 likely to get soft launch

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon