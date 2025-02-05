'Breaking the opponent's back': Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan in front of a crowd of 90,000 people at the MCG. 

Breaking the opponent's back: Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

Ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recalled the two maximums slammed by stalwart batter Virat Kohli on the bowling of Pakistan's right-arm seamer Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate (19th) over during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls in the match in front of a crowd of 90,000 people. He scored two magnificent sixes on the last two balls of the penultimate over which was bowled by right-arm seamer Haris Rauf and brought the Men in Blue back into the game.

"Pure emotion and how excited we were. You know the shot that he played that was kind of breaking the opponent's back because that kind of sends the statement to the bowler who also has to bowl in front of 90-100 thousand people and millions watching back home. When you stay in the fight, you stay in the hunt, you know, a lot of things can come your way. And I think this is one of the iconic games which will always be there," Hardik Pandya said in an interview with ICC.

Further in the video, the 31-year-old player shared his "very overwhelming" experience from the T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Melbourne between India and Pakistan.

"When I entered the field and just looking at that atmosphere and the kind of energy which everyone was bringing in as fans and spectators, it was just amazing. I just had to get used to it. Though I have played many, many games, it was just very overwhelming where I was very excited and happy to see this kind of atmosphere for a game and which obviously it was India, Pakistan. It just goes a one-notch up," the right-hand batter said.

Also read: IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweats out in nets ahead of India's first ODI vs England (WATCH)

"It is the rivalry for years, which we've been having on the field. At that same point of time, there's so many emotions, engagement, and excitement. It's a clash people remember for it, and they wait for it," the bowler added.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play? Indias probable playing XI here HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play? India's probable playing XI here

football Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here snt

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here

Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Brazilian star accepts UNBELIEVABLE pay cut at his boyhood club HRD

Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Brazilian star accepts UNBELIEVABLE pay cut to join his boyhood club

IND vs ENG: 15 injured in stampede-like situation during ticket sales for 2nd ODI in Cuttack (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: 15 injured in stampede-like situation during ticket sales for 2nd ODI in Cuttack (WATCH)

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I HRD

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Recent Stories

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur dmn

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon