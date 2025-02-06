'Wasn't an easy decision': Marcus Stoinis makes shock ODI retirement call ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Marcus Stoinis made the decision to retire from ODI cricket despite being added to Australia's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025,

Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from the ODI format on Thursday, February 6. Stoinis made the decision to retire from the shorter format of the game despite being added to Australia’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. 

Stoinis is part of Australia's preliminary squad for the 50-over tournament in Pakistan. Now, the Cricket Australia selection committee will have to find his replacement before the deadline to submit the final squad for the Champions Trophy closes on February 12, Wednesday. This is another big setback for Australia after the uncertainty over Pat Cummins’ availability for the tournament due to ankle soreness, which worsened after a demanding Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. 

In a statement released by Marcus Stoinis, the all-rounder will cherish his time playing for Australia in ODI Cricket. He added that it was the right time for him to step away from the shorter format and shift his focus on T20 cricket.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.” Stoinis wrote. 

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan." he added. 

Marcus Stoinis last appearance in ODI cricket was against Pakistan in November last year. The 35-year-old has been one of Australia’s best players in the white-ball cricket. Stoinis made his ODI debut against England at Leeds in 2015. In 71 matches, Marcus Stoinis has amassed 1495, including one century and five fifties, at an average of 26.69. He was part of the Australian team that won the 2023 ODI World Cup title. 

Andrew McDonald lauds Stoinis’s contribution to the ODIs

Speaking on the shock retirement of Marcus Stoinis’ retirement from ODI cricket, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald stated the all-rounder played a pivotal role in the ODI set up over the last 10 years. He also hailed Stoinis for being a natural leader, adding that his achievements in ODI should not go unnoticed. 

“Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade.” McDonald said. 

“Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person. He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements." he added. 

Since Marcus Stoinis is not part of Australia’s Test set-up, the all-rounder will continue to focus on T20 cricket. Stoinis is likely to be picked for the five-match T20I series  against the West Indies, which will take place in July. 

