CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal by 9:30 PM on August 10

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc division is set to announce its decision regarding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympic finals at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 10. 

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc division is expected to deliver its decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a Paris Olympics silver medal by 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 10. The announcement comes after a detailed hearing regarding Phogat's disqualification from the Olympic finals due to being 100 grams overweight.

    Also read: Aman Sehrawat's 100gm relief: How Olympic bronze hero lost 4.6kg in 10 hrs to avoid Vinesh Phogat-like agony

    "By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time-limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement read.

    Phogat, who was ousted from the final match against gold medalist Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA, has contested the decision, requesting that she be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. Lopez, who lost to Phogat in the semifinals, replaced her in the final.

    During the hearing, Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC reviewed submissions from Phogat’s legal team, including senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, as well as representatives from the United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also participated as an interested party.

    The IOA has voiced its hope for a favorable outcome and reiterated its unwavering support for Phogat. IOA President PT Usha expressed confidence in Phogat's accomplishments and praised the efforts of the legal team.

    "Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," the IOA stated.

    "IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career," Usha added.

    Also read: Heroic welcome for Olympic bronze-winning hockey team: Air India's gesture, players' dance wins hearts (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed understanding for Phogat’s situation but questioned the implications of allowing small weight concessions in sports, raising concerns about setting precedents for future decisions.

    "Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore? What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he had said.

    The CAS decision is eagerly awaited and is anticipated to be announced before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

