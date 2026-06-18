Indian boxer Minakshi Hooda defeated Poland's Natalia Kuczewska 5-0 to enter the 51kg quarterfinals at the Boxing World Cup in China. Five Indians have reached the quarters while Jyoti and Jugnoo have assured medals by reaching the semi-finals.

Indian boxing ace Minakshi Hooda emerged victorious on the fourth day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the quarterfinals of her weight category. Competing in the women's 51kg category, Minakshi, the reigning 48kg World Champion and current World No. 1 in that division, now transitioning to the Olympic 51kg weight class, registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska to move ahead in the competition, according to a press release.

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In the other contest on day four, Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

India's Tournament Progress

So far in the tournament, five Indian boxers have advanced to the quarterfinals: Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Saneh (65kg). Meanwhile, Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have already assured medals for the country by progressing into the semi-finals.

Upcoming Bouts

Looking ahead to Day 5, four Indian boxers will take the ring in their quarterfinal bouts. In the women's section, Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, Saneh (65kg) will face Poland's Kinga Krowka, and Prachi (57kg) will take on Chinese Taipei's Shih Yi Wu. In the men's section, Nikhil (55kg) clashes with Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada.

Results and Schedule at a Glance

Results (India):

Won: - Minakshi (51kg-W) bt Natalia Kuczewska (Poland) 5-0

Lost: - Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) lost to Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan) 0-5

Indian Boxers in Quarterfinals:

- Nikhil (55kg) -Deepak (70kg) - Minakshi (51kg-W) - Prachi (57kg-W) - Saneh (65kg-W)

Indian Boxers in Semi-finals:

- Jyoti (48kg-W) - Jugnoo (85kg)

Day 5 Schedule (India):

- Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan) - Saneh (65kg-W) vs Kinga Krowka (Poland) - Nikhil (55kg) vs Amin Mammadzada (Azerbaijan) - Prachi (57kg-W) vs Chengyu Yang (Chinese Taipei) - Deepak Poonia (70KG) vs Nabi Isgandarov (Azerbaijan). (ANI)