Venues for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup were unveiled in Johannesburg. South Africa (8 venues), Zimbabwe (3), and Namibia (1) will co-host the 14-team tournament, which returns to Africa for the first time since 2003.

Host Venues Announced

A grand ceremony in Johannesburg unveiled the 12 venues that will host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with eight cities from South Africa, three from Zimbabwe and Namibia's capital Windhoek selected as tournament locations, according to the ICC website.

South Africa will host games at eight venues, including Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City (formerly East London), according to the ICC website.

Zimbabwe will stage matches at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, while Namibia's capital Windhoek will host games at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

A Return to Africa with a Unifying Theme

The marquee 50-over tournament will return to Africa after 24 years, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia set to host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The continent previously staged the eighth edition of the tournament in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya served as co-hosts.

The 14th edition of the World Cup will feature the world's top 14 teams and will be driven by the theme 'Three Nations, One Heartbeat', celebrating the shared spirit, diversity and community values of the three host nations. Embracing the African philosophy of 'Ubuntu' -- meaning "I am, because we are" -- the tournament aims to highlight compassion, unity and human connection. Aligned with the 'Make the Circle Bigger' vision, the 2027 World Cup will showcase Africa's rich cultural diversity, including its many traditions, 29 officially recognised languages and a wide range of identities that come together through cricket.

ICC Leadership on the Landmark Event

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the announcement of the host cities and tournament brand marks an important step towards the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. He highlighted the return of the tournament to Africa after 24 years and expressed confidence that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver a memorable event showcasing the region's passion, diversity and hospitality.

"This marks an exciting milestone on the road to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The unveiling of the host cities and the tournament brand signals the start of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport's biggest global events," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," he added.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup will celebrate the return of cricket's premier limited-overs event to Africa, showcasing the continent's diverse cultures, passionate fans and unique experiences. He added that the tournament's brand reflects the energy and ambition of the event, while its growth will inspire new generations of cricket fans worldwide.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of Limited Overs Cricket. It also marks the return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for Sport. The vibrant brand unveiled today reflects the energy, ambition and spirit of the event, while every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable," he said.

"Combined with the meaning delivered by the growth of the game and inspiration for new generations of fans, the event will assume regional and global significance," he added.

Tournament Brand and Visual Identity

South African cricket legends Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, along with Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren, were present at the unveiling ceremony.

The tournament's visual identity is built around a single geometric design inspired by the African wire bowl, incorporating a vibrant palette featuring colours such as Zimbabwe Chilli, African Root, Fynbos Pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

Hosting History and Firsts

Since co-hosting the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, South Africa has gone on to stage several major ICC events, including the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2024, and the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.

Zimbabwe, which also co-hosted the 2003 World Cup, will return as a host nation, while Namibia will stage its first-ever senior ICC event. Both countries recently hosted the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

New Tournament Format Explained

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches and introduce a new three-stage format aimed at increasing competitiveness, adding context to games and providing fans with a more engaging tournament experience.

The tournament will begin with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked teams (12th to 14th), who will compete in a round-robin format. The winner will advance to the next stage.

The following round will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six, with each side playing a round-robin schedule. The top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 phase will consist of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The table-toppers will face the fourth-placed team, while the second-ranked side will meet the third-placed team for a place in the final. (ANI)

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