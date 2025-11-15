Slovenia booked their spot in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers after defeating India in the play-offs. Singles wins from Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan gave Slovenia an unassailable lead, despite a consolation doubles victory for India.

Zidansek Outlasts Bhamidipaty in Opener In the opening singles rubber, world No 162 Tamara Zidansek prevailed in a hard-fought three-setter against India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (No 381), winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Zidansek dominated early to take the first set, but Bhamidipaty responded with an impressive surge in the second, breaking in the opening game and racing to a 5-1 lead before closing out the set. The Slovenian, however, regained control in the decider, pulling away to secure the victory. "It's almost like a dream weekend. The energy and organisation here have been amazing. The Indian girls should be really proud -- it's not easy playing for your country. I hope they've inspired more girls to play tennis in India," Zidansek said after the match as quoted from a press release. Juvan Seals the Tie for Slovenia The second singles match featured the top-ranked players from each team: Slovenia's Kaja Juvan (No. 98) and India's Sahaja Yamalapalli (No. 309). Juvan edged a tight first set after breaking at 5-4 and then took command early in the second, sealing a 6-4, 6-2 win to give Slovenia an unassailable lead in the tie. India Secures Consolation Win in Doubles In the final match of the day, Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic and Nika Radisic took on India's Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare. Riding high on confidence, the Slovenians cruised through the opening set 6-1. The Indian duo responded strongly in the second, breaking early to take the set 6-3 and forcing a super tiebreak. Holding their nerve when it mattered most, Raina and Thombare edged out a 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory -- securing India's only win of the tie. Indian Players Highlight Home Support Despite the loss, the Indian players highlighted the significance of competing at home and the growing support for women's sport. "I'm really happy so many people showed up and cheered for Team India. We wanted to give our 100 per cent and show why more girls should be backed and why women should play more sports," said Bhamidipaty.Yamalapalli echoed the sentiment: "The atmosphere was wonderful. I grew up playing at this venue, so seeing so many familiar faces was special. The crowd lifted me today. With all the young girls watching, I hope they know they can be here too."With a 2-1 victory, Slovenia advances to the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers. (ANI)