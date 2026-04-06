India's captain Vishal Uppal has acknowledged the tough group in the Billie Jean King Cup but stressed his team will take on strong opponents like New Zealand and Indonesia head-on, banking on home support in Delhi to be the 'X-factor'.

India Ready for 'Tough' Group Stage Challenge

India's non-playing captain Vishal Uppal has acknowledged the challenge posed by a strong group in this year's Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania, stressing that while the competition is tough, his team will take it head-on. Speaking at the DLTA Complex to reporters, Uppal noted, "It's a very tough group. New Zealand is strong, and so is Indonesia. Korea and Thailand have always been challenging, and we can't take Mongolia lightly either, as they have earned their place in Group 1. We have a lot of respect for every team, but we definitely don't fear them and will be ready to take them on head-on."

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'New Challenge' Awaits

Uppal also highlighted the difference from last year's encounter, when India lost to New Zealand in the playoffs. "This time it's the preliminary stage, and the teams are different. New Zealand had a world number one player last time, which makes this edition a new challenge for all of us," he added.

Banking on Home Support as 'X-Factor'

Vishal Uppal also highlighted the potential boost of playing on home soil ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup in Delhi. "They're all seasoned campaigners and know how to handle conditions like weather or pollution," Uppal said. "For us, the real advantage will be the support from Delhi NCR. If we call it home court advantage, that'll be the X-factor for Team India. I hope people come out in large numbers to support women's tennis. These players have been on a journey--they've qualified for the playoffs twice in the last five years, something we hadn't achieved for many years. They're on the right path and need your encouragement."

Focus on Building Depth Amidst Injuries

India suffered an early setback with Shrivalli Bhamidipaty pulling out of the tournament due to a back spasm. Uppal spoke about how the squad is managing injuries while continuing to strengthen its depth. "No, this actually highlights the growing depth in women's tennis in India," Uppal said. "While a couple of players were injured, others stepped in, and this is their opportunity to show what they're made of. We may not have a superstar right now, but we are steadily developing more players in the right way. In India, everyone wants to live in the penthouse, but you have to build the 25 floors first. We are building those floors--the foundation of women's tennis--and once it's strong enough, we'll see more players reaching the Grand Slam level and moving up the ranks."

Last Year's Strong Campaign

Last year, India delivered a strong campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I, registering wins over Thailand, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, and the Republic of Korea, before advancing to the Playoffs (Group G) despite a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

Promotion and Relegation Stakes

This year, six teams will compete in one round robin between Tuesday, 7 April, and Saturday, 11 April. The top two nations in the group will be promoted to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Play-offs in November, while the bottom two will be relegated to Asia/Oceania II in 2027. (ANI)