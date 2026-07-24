Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and cricketer Akash Deep have been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Bihar government. The appointments were made under the state's 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' policy to encourage sportspersons.

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was on Friday appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Bihar government under its 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' policy, saying the initiative would encourage athletes across the state to work harder. Mukesh received his appointment letter from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna. Fellow India cricketer Akash Deep was also appointed as a DSP under the sports recruitment scheme.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mukesh welcomed the government's initiative and said it would motivate aspiring sportspersons. "I, along with all the Biharis, are very happy with this. This will encourage all the athletes who are working hard. Work hard and stay positive," he told ANI.

Mukesh Kumar's Cricketing Career

The 32-year-old right-arm seamer from Gopalganj represents India in international cricket, Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Bengal in domestic cricket. He made his Test, ODI and T20I debuts for India during the tour of the West Indies in 2023, becoming one of the few Indian cricketers to debut in all three formats within a span of two weeks. Mukesh has also been a key member of the Delhi Capitals pace attack. After being signed for Rs 5.50 crore ahead of IPL 2023, he finished as the franchise's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 17 wickets before being retained through the Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs 8 crore at the subsequent mega auction.

About 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' Policy

According to the Bihar State Sports Authority, the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' policy provides direct government jobs to athletes who win medals at national and international competitions. Under the scheme, outstanding sportspersons are appointed to posts such as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub-Inspector and Panchayati Raj Officer without appearing for regular competitive examinations.

Sharing pictures from the event, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government was committed to identifying sporting talent, strengthening sports infrastructure and providing athletes with opportunities to excel while bringing laurels to Bihar and India. (ANI)