Bihar clinched the Ranji Trophy Plate Group title with a dominant 568-run victory over Manipur. BCA President Harsh Vardhan lauded the team's mental strength, resilience, and character, calling the win a result of hard work and unity.

BCA President Lauds Team's 'Tremendous Mental Strength'

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan said the players showed tremendous mental strength, resilience, and character throughout the Ranji Trophy. Bihar on Sunday clinched the title with an emphatic 568-run victory over Manipur.

Bihar produced a dominant and one-sided performance to defeat Manipur by 568 runs in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group Final played at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna.

The BCA president said that from overcoming challenging situations to delivering under pressure, the team responded with maturity and strong belief in their abilities. He added that the title was a result of their hard work, unity, and commitment to Bihar cricket. "The players have shown tremendous mental strength, resilience, and character throughout the tournament," said BCA president Harsh Vardhan after the win. "From challenging situations to delivering under pressure, the team responded with maturity and belief in their abilities. This title is a result of their hard work, unity, and commitment to Bihar cricket. I am extremely proud of the way the players represented the state on and off the field, he added

Player of the Match Aims for Elite Group

Player of the match, Sakibul Gani, said, "I want to congratulate all the people of Bihar. I also want to thank BCA officials. We played very well. Manipur started off well but we displayed full power and strength all the next five days. For the Elite level, we will try to practice more and become champion in the Elite group as well in the next 4 or 5 years."

A 'Significant Milestone' for Bihar Cricket

Following the conclusion of the match, an awards and trophy presentation ceremony was held in the presence of all office bearers of the Bihar Cricket Association. BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfeen first felicitated the players of both teams, match officials, and the referee, after which the trophy was presented to the winning Bihar team.

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfeen added, "Winning the Ranji Trophy Plate Group title is a significant milestone for Bihar cricket. I appreciate the hard work of the players, the planning of the team management, and the contribution of the coaching staff, and I hope the team continues to deliver such performances in the future."

The Secretary also congratulated all members of the Bihar team and support staff, including Team Manager Nandan Singh, Head Coach Vinayak Samant, Assistant Coaches Sanjay Kumar and Kumar Mridul, Dr. Hemendu (Physio), and Strength and Conditioning coach Gopal, thanking them for their valuable and commendable contributions.

Dominant Performance Seals Victory

Batting first, Bihar posted a massive total of 522 runs in their first innings, to which Manipur could respond with only 264. In the second innings, Bihar declared at 505 for 6 in 119.3 overs, extending their lead to an unassailable level. Piyush Kumar Singh was the star of the innings, smashing a magnificent unbeaten double century of 216 runs. He was well supported by Khalid (81), Bipin Saurabh (52), and Pratap (90), who made valuable contributions in the middle order. Chasing a daunting target of 568 runs, Manipur were bowled out for 195 in 56.1 overs in their second innings. (ANI)