Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed the Indian team for a comeback after a disappointing 30-run Test defeat against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Simon Harmer's eight-wicket haul and Temba Bavuma's half-century gave the Proteas a 1-0 series lead.

Defeat in Three Days at Eden Gardens

India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed the Indian team after their harrowing 30-run defeat against South Africa at Eden Gardens in the first Test, saying, "I know they'll do well and we have a chance to make a comeback."

India's first Test against South Africa ended in a disappointing 30-run defeat in just three days in Kolkata. The match, played at Eden Gardens, saw South Africa's spinner Simon Harmer claim an eight-wicket haul, and Temba Bavuma score a gritty half-century, leading the Proteas to a 1-0 series lead. India's defeat at Eden Gardens also placed the match in a statistical context, as the target of 124 became the second-lowest total India has failed to chase down in Test history. The lowest remains 120 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997.

'Good Teams Have a Fighting Attitude': Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"Good teams have a fighting attitude because they know they can overcome defeats with victory. Losing a match or a series is tough, but it's not a big factor--it's not the first time it's happened. We've faced setbacks before, even when I was playing. I'll back the Indian team; I know they'll do well, and we have a chance to make a comeback," Bhuvneshwar Kumar told ANI.

Statistical Context and Recent Form

The result also marked South Africa's second-lowest successful defence in Test cricket. Their lowest remains 117 against Australia in Sydney in 1994.

India faced their fourth Test defeat at home since 2024. They were whitewashed by New Zealand 0-3 in October and November last year. After losing the first Test, the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners will aim for a historic Test series win when they take on India in the second and final fixture.

Focus Shifts to Guwahati

The second Test between India and South Africa will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting from November 22. (ANI)