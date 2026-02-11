Bengaluru will host the 4th ITF Women's Open W100 from Feb 15-22, India's largest women's ITF event. It features top international players and Indian wildcards, offering crucial WTA ranking points and exposure on home soil for local talent.

Days after India's thrilling Davis Cup win over the Netherlands, Bengaluru is set to host another prestigious international tennis tournament -- the fourth edition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026. The tournament, the biggest ITF women's tennis tournament in India, will be held at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from February 15-22. The ITF W100 category offers significant WTA ranking points and serves as a bridge between the ITF and WTA Tours.

Key Players and Draw Details

The event features a 32-player singles main draw, a 32-player qualifying draw, and a 16-team doubles draw, with the main draw commencing on February 17. India's top-ranked female player, Sahaja Yamalapalli; the nation's top-ranked junior, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty; and Vaishnavi Adkar have been awarded wildcards into the main draw. For Indian players, the tournament offers valuable exposure against higher-ranked opponents and the opportunity to earn important ranking points on home soil.

Strong International Field

The international field is led by Austria's Julia Grabher (WTA number 79), Australia's Talia Gibson (WTA number 112) and France's Leolia Jeanjean (WTA number 117), last year's runner-up, who returns to Bengaluru aiming to go one step further. Other notable names include Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee (WTA number 126), Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel (WTA number 135), Australia's Taylah Preston (WTA number 151), Great Britain's Harriet Dart (WTA number 178), Polina Iatcenko (WTA number 163), Mananchaya Sawangkaew (WTA number 212), who won the Mumbai Open last weekend, and Russia's Erika Andreeva (WTA number 328), sister of world number 7 Mirra Andreeva, underlining the depth of the competition.

Bengaluru's Stature as an International Tennis Destination

"Hosting the highest-ranked women's ITF tournament solidifies Bengaluru's stature as an international tennis destination. We remain committed to delivering world-class facilities and creating an environment where players can perform at their very best. Events of this calibre not only elevate the city's sporting profile but also inspire our young athletes and promote the growth of tennis in India," said Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Chief Commissioner, The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Honorary Secretary, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

KP Balaraj, founder of the KPB Family Trust, the title sponsors, added, "We are very proud that the tournament has grown so successfully to this magnitude. We are excited about our long-term partnership with the ITF Women's Tennis event here in Bangalore and look forward to an exciting week of tennis for both the players and the fans."

Tournament History and Growth

ITF Women's Open Bengaluru has consistently attracted strong international fields and produced notable champions across its editions. In the 2025 W100 Bengaluru, Germany's Tatjana Maria clinched the singles title after defeating France's Leolia Jeanjean 6-7(0), 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought final, underlining the depth and quality of competition at the event.

Since its inception in 2021, the tournament has grown steadily in stature and prize money. The inaugural 15,000 USD edition was won by India's Pranjala Yadlapalli, who defeated Sowjanya Bavisetti in the final. In 2023, upgraded to a 40,000 USD (W40) tournament, the Czech Republic's Brenda Fruhvirtova claimed the title, overcoming India's Ankita Raina. The event reached a significant milestone in 2024 with its elevation to W100 status (100,000 USD), where Latvia's Darja Semenistaja emerged champion. The continued rise to the W100 level reflects Bengaluru's emergence as a key stop on the international tennis circuit, with the city also hosting the Bengaluru Open ATP 125 Challenger in January, the biggest men's professional tennis tournament in the country. (ANI)