Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami bagged an impressive hat-trick for Servotech Siliguri Strikers against Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal T20 League. Shami's 4/27 helped his team secure a 24-run victory at Eden Gardens.

Shami's Hat-Trick Steers Siliguri Strikers to Victory

The iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday witnessed another Mohammed Shami special as the veteran pacer bagged an impressive hat-trick for Servotech Siliguri Strikers against Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 match. Shami dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed in the fourth ball of the 16th over, followed by claiming Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee in the fifth and sixth ball respectively to complete his hat-trick. Shami finished with 4 for 27 in 4 fours while Karan Lal (3-36) also impressed as Siliguri bagged a 24-run victory over Rarh Tigers, according to a press release.

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Put into bat, Servotec Siliguri Strikers posted a challenging 208/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Vishal Bhati's brilliant 46-ball 86. His knock included 6 sixes and 5 fours. At the end, Pramod Chandila's quickfire 36 not out off 16 powered the team past 200.

Chasing the target, Shrachi Rarh Tigers managed 184/9 in 20 overs. Shuvam Dey Sr (48 off 25) and Rahul Prasad (44 off 26) were the pick of the batters.

Sobisco Smashers Malda Outclass Murshidabad Kings

Earlier in the day's first match, Sobisco Smashers Malda outclassed Murshidabad Kings by seven wickets. Put into bat, after the match was reduced to 15-overs-a-side due to rain, Murshidabad Kings scored 134/7 in the allotted overs. Deepanshu (47 off 33) top-scored for his side. For Malda, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal was the pick of the bowlers, bagging 3 for 18.

In reply, Writam Porel (50 off 29) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (48 not out off 31) helped Malda chase the target down, scoring 138/3 in 13.4 overs.

Brief Scores

Murshidabad Kings vs Sobisco Smashers Malda

Murshidabad Kings: 134/7 (15 overs)

Sobisco Smashers Malda: 138/3 (13.4 overs)

Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Servotech Siliguri Strikers: 208/4 (20 overs)

Shrachi Rarh Tigers: 184/9 (20 overs). (ANI)