Karan Lal scripted history in the Bengal T20 League with a sensational 145 off 64 balls, including 14 sixes. His all-round performance powered Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a commanding 73-run victory over Adamas Howrah Warriors.

History was scripted in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 at EdBengal T20 Leagueen Gardens on Thursday as Karan Lal produced a sensational all-round performance, smashing 145 off just 64 deliveries, including 14 sixes and seven fours, to power Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a commanding 73-run victory over Adamas Howrah Warriors. Karan's remarkable innings became only the second century in the history of the league, following Gaurav Chauhan's 103 off 55 balls in Season 2. His explosive knock formed the backbone of Siliguri Strikers' imposing total of 231/2 in 20 overs, while Sudip Chatterjee played an important supporting role with a well-made 58 off 42 deliveries, according to the release.

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Warriors Falter as Strikers Dominate with Ball

In reply, Adamas Howrah Warriors never managed to build sustained momentum and were bowled out for 158 in 19.2 overs. Shakir Habib Gandhi top-scored with a brisk 40 off 20 balls but received little support from the rest of the batting order. With the ball, Siliguri continued their dominance as Akhilesh Yadav returned figures of 3/19, Shivamm Bharati claimed 2/21, and Karan capped off a memorable outing by picking up 2/29 to seal a comprehensive victory.

Records Broken by Karan Lal

Enroute his record-breaking innings, Karan wrote several records to his name today: 1. Highest individual run in Bengal T20 League history- 145 (64) 2. Most sixes in an innings- 14 3. Most sixes in a season- 22 4. Most runs in an over- 32 runs (15th over against Writtick Chatterjee). (ANI)