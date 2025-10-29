England’s Lionesses defeated Australia 3-0 in a homecoming series match, rebounding from a recent loss to Brazil. Australia was reduced to 10 players early on, after which England dominated.

England gave their fans exactly the kind of homecoming performance they had been hoping, bouncing back in style from Saturday's disappointing defeat to Brazil. The Lionesses registered a convincing 3-0 win over Australia as part of their ongoing homecoming series, which will see the European Championship trophy tour four venues across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Derby County's Pride Park saw a far stronger display befitting the reigning European champions, with goals from Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, and Georgia Stanway sealing the victory against a Matildas side reduced to 10 players within the first 20 minutes, as per Goal.com.

For England fans, the night might have brought a sense of deja vu after Saturday's loss to Brazil, where the South Americans also went 2-0 up before being reduced to 10 players early on. However, unlike that game at the Etihad Stadium, where England struggled to make their advantage count, the Lionesses looked far sharper this time. Moments after Alanna Kennedy was sent off for pulling down Alessia Russo, who was through on goal, Beever-Jones smashed home the opener with a powerful finish. The advantage was doubled just before half-time when Lucy Bronze, celebrating her 34th birthday, struck a superb goal to give England firm control.

The scoreline could easily have been more one-sided. Debutant Lucia Kendall, who impressed throughout, struck the crossbar and narrowly missed a header from a lovely Niamh Charles cross. Georgia Stanway also tested Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold before converting a late penalty in stoppage time to wrap up the win.

England's defence was largely untroubled, with Hannah Hampton making just one key save to deny her Chelsea teammate Sam Kerr at the near post.

Coach Sarina Wiegman's tactical tweaks and rotations paid off as well, giving her plenty of positives to take away. The only dampener on an otherwise perfect evening came with the injury to teenage forward Michelle Agyemang, who had to be stretchered off after suffering what looked like a serious knee issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)