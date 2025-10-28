Image Credit : Getty

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi told NBC News in an interview broadcast on Monday that he will see next year how his body feels before deciding on whether or not he can play in the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to," said Messi, who turns 39 next June.

"I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.

"And I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision."