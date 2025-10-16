Becky Lynch breaks silence after Seth Rollins’ shocking betrayal on WWE RAW, as Bron Breakker and allies dismantle The Vision.

The closing moments of WWE RAW this week delivered a stunning twist, as Seth Rollins was brutally expelled from The Vision. The betrayal unfolded when Bron Breakker struck the World Heavyweight Champion with a devastating Spear, signaling the end of Rollins’ run with the faction. Bronson Reed quickly aligned himself with Breakker, adding further damage by crushing Rollins with a Tsunami. Paul Heyman’s involvement confirmed the group’s shift in loyalty, leaving Rollins without the allies he once trusted.

Becky Lynch, who had officially joined The Vision earlier this year at Clash in Paris, was absent from RAW during the shocking betrayal. The Man had played a pivotal role in helping her husband defeat CM Punk at the premium live event, but her association with the faction now appears to be over. Taking to social media, Lynch expressed disbelief at how drastically things had changed in just a single week of her absence.

The fallout leaves Rollins in a precarious position. Once surrounded by allies, the World Heavyweight Champion now finds himself isolated, with only Becky Lynch standing by his side. The betrayal underscores the consequences of Rollins’ heel turn at WrestleMania 41, when he aligned with Paul Heyman and alienated several notable names across WWE.

Rollins’ immediate future looks even more uncertain as he prepares to defend his championship against CM Punk, who secured the number one contender’s spot on RAW. At the same time, Bron Breakker has made his intentions clear, setting his sights on the world title. With no backup remaining, Rollins faces mounting pressure both inside and outside the ring.

Compounding the situation are reports that Rollins is dealing with an injury that may require surgery. If confirmed, this could force him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, further complicating his already fragile standing in WWE.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set to return to television next week on RAW. She will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Adding intrigue to her comeback, AJ Lee is expected to reemerge during or after the match, reigniting her rivalry with The Man.