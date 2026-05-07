BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board will issue a strict advisory to IPL franchises after observing protocol breaches, including unauthorised individuals in restricted areas. He warned of 'very stringent action' for any future violations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board will issue a strict advisory to all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises after observing multiple "anomalies and irregularities" involving players, team officials and unauthorised individuals during the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saikia revealed that the BCCI had noticed several breaches of established anti-corruption and security protocols, including unauthorised persons accompanying team members, accessing team hotels and entering players' or officials' rooms. He also expressed concern over franchise owners and officials interacting with players in restricted areas where such access is not permitted under IPL regulations.

BCCI Takes Breaches 'Very Seriously'

Calling the matter serious, Saikia said the BCCI and IPL governing body would release a formal advisory to reinforce compliance with tournament protocols. He warned that any future violations would invite "very stringent action" from the board. "This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players. So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory this evening because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members. And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols. We have also seen that certain team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where it is not allowed. So there are certain protocols we have to follow, and we have seen there are some dilutions. We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action," Saikia told the reporters.

Recent Incidents of Violation

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's IPL clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room. RR manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone near the dugout during a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 10, and he was fined Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)