Lucknow Super Giants stunned Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a brilliant catch and disciplined bowling. The dismissal of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli’s early exit set the tone for a thrilling finish in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling 10-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, thanks to a dramatic opening over that featured a spectacular catch by Prince Yadav and the dismissal of Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck.

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Chasing a daunting 213, RCB’s hopes of a strong start were shattered almost immediately. Jacob Bethell attempted to loft Mohammad Shami’s delivery over mid-on, only to slice the ball high into the night sky. Prince Yadav, who had misfielded earlier in the over, redeemed himself with a superb catch that silenced the Bengaluru supporters. The dismissal left RCB reeling at 9/2 after Kohli’s stumps were uprooted by Prince Yadav’s peach of a delivery.

Partnership Brings Temporary Relief

With the openers gone, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar steadied the innings. The duo stitched together a 95-run stand, keeping RCB in contention. Patidar’s fifty came off just 26 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent. However, the momentum faltered when Jitesh Sharma fell cheaply, followed by the skipper’s dismissal for 61 off 31 balls.

Tim David and Krunal Pandya attempted to revive the chase with a brisk 46-run partnership. David smashed 34 off 14 balls before departing for 40 off 17, leaving RCB at 158/6. Krunal then joined Romario Shepherd, and the pair kept hopes alive as the equation narrowed to 20 runs required off the final over.

Final Over Drama

With the game hanging in the balance, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant handed the ball to spinner Digvesh Rathi. Despite conceding a boundary and a wide, Rathi held his nerve to defend the target. RCB finished at 203/6, falling short by 10 runs.

Earlier, LSG had set the tone with Mitchell Marsh’s century and Rishabh Pant’s late blitz, piling up 213. Their bowlers then executed plans to perfection, exploiting conditions under lights and dismantling RCB’s top order.

The turning point remained Prince Yadav’s catch in the opening over, which not only dismissed Bethell but also set the tone for Kohli’s early exit. That moment defined the contest, ensuring RCB were always chasing the game.

The victory keeps Lucknow Super Giants’ playoff hopes alive, while RCB are left to rue missed opportunities and a lack of composure in the chase.