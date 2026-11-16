India arrived at the decider after being skittled for 89 in the fourth ODI at the same venue. Put in to bat again, they lost Rohit Sharma for 7 and Virat Kohli for 5 to Matthew Fisher inside eight overs and slumped to 34 for 3. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan made 46 each, and a last-wicket stand of 26 between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj lifted them to 209 in 42.1 overs. Santner took 3 for 47, Duffy 3 for 60.

Arshdeep's 3 for 30 and Siraj's 2 for 50 then reduced New Zealand to 119 for 6. The lower order kept the hosts alive, but they were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs, with Dean Foxcroft top-scoring at 31.