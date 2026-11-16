3 Times India Defended Tiny Totals And Stunned The Cricket World
India's latest thriller at Mount Maunganui added another chapter to a proud tradition. Here's a look at three occasions when modest totals turned into famous victories.
209 All Out vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2026
India arrived at the decider after being skittled for 89 in the fourth ODI at the same venue. Put in to bat again, they lost Rohit Sharma for 7 and Virat Kohli for 5 to Matthew Fisher inside eight overs and slumped to 34 for 3. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan made 46 each, and a last-wicket stand of 26 between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj lifted them to 209 in 42.1 overs. Santner took 3 for 47, Duffy 3 for 60.
Arshdeep's 3 for 30 and Siraj's 2 for 50 then reduced New Zealand to 119 for 6. The lower order kept the hosts alive, but they were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs, with Dean Foxcroft top-scoring at 31.
213 All Out vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, Asia Cup 2023
At the R Premadasa Stadium on September 12, 2023, Rohit Sharma made 53 in an opening stand of 80 with Shubman Gill. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage then took three wickets in 13 balls and finished with 5 for 40. Charith Asalanka's part-time 4 for 18 completed the collapse, and India were all out for 213 in 49.1 overs, the first time all ten wickets had fallen to spin in an ODI.
Sri Lanka were 99 for 6 when Ravindra Jadeja had Dasun Shanaka caught. A seventh-wicket stand of 63 between Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Wellalage (42 not out) kept the chase alive. Jadeja broke it, Kuldeep Yadav took 4 for 43, and Sri Lanka were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs. The 41-run win ended their 13-match ODI winning streak and sent India to the final.
224/8 vs Afghanistan, Southampton, World Cup 2019
Afghanistan had conceded 397 in their previous game, then held India to 224 for 8 in Southampton on June 22, 2019, India's lowest total of the tournament. Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled Rohit Sharma for 1 in the fifth over as India crawled to 41 in the first ten. Only Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52) passed 30.
Afghanistan were 106 for 2 in the 29th over when Jasprit Bumrah's two-wicket maiden removed Rahmat Shah (36) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (21). Mohammad Nabi's 52 carried the game to the last over, with 16 needed and three wickets left. Mohammed Shami, in his first match of the tournament, had Nabi caught at long-on and bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb with yorkers, finishing with a hat-trick and 4 for 40. Afghanistan were all out for 213, India won by 11 runs.
Across all three, no India batter made a century and the opposition was bowled out every time.
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