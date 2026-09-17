Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, leading them to a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup final. The Argentine star hit the milestone in just 115 games, a personal record, securing another trophy for his team.

Football icon Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami across all competitions, heading home the opener in their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the final of the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium.

Messi Reaches Century Mark in Record Time

World Cup winner Lionel Messi reached the milestone in just 115 games for Inter Miami, the fastest he has scored 100 goals for any club or country. He previously hit the century mark in 188 games for Barcelona and 174 appearances for Argentina, as per ESPN.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has scored 76 goals in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami Clinches Campeones Cup

Messi’s goal gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the annual clash between the MLS and Liga MX champions, before Casemiro sealed a 2-0 victory with a late header, earning new head coach Cristian “Kily” González a trophy in his first match in charge. His first game in charge of Miami will be one to remember, with Messi scoring his 100th goal for the club as the team lifted a trophy on the night.

"Leo [Messi] told me I was going to become a champion, and he made it happen," González said, as per ESPN.

"Moving forward, this gives us a huge morale boost, it's a vital element for us, and while we've achieved this, we have to keep going," he added.

The Opening Goal

Luis Suárez delivered a pinpoint cross from the right in the 24th minute, allowing Messi to leap above his marker and head home the opening goal. (ANI)