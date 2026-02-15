Manuel Neuer suffered a calf tear in Bayern Munich’s win over Werder Bremen, leaving him sidelined. The 39‑year‑old captain is set to miss key Bundesliga matches, including Eintracht Frankfurt, with doubts over his availability for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing his calf muscle, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday.

Neuer, 39, was subbed off at half-time in Saturday's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen which helped Bayern restore their six-point lead over Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl initially said Neuer's substitution was a "precautionary measure" and the injury was "nothing dramatic".

A scan on Sunday, however, showed the tear was more serious than initially expected.

"Bayern Munich will have to do without Manuel Neuer for the time being," the league leaders said in a statement without indicating how long their captain would be out.

German media reported Neuer was in doubt for Bayern's trip to Dortmund at the end of February and would miss next Saturday's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The veteran goalkeeper turns 40 in March and has been plagued by calf problems recently, missing 10 matches last season with a similar injury.

Bayern were 11 points clear in the German league at Christmas but Dortmund have drawn six points behind the leaders after a six-match winning run.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)