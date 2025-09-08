Bayer Leverkusen has appointed Kasper Hjulmand as their new coach following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag after just two Bundesliga games. Hjulmand, the former Denmark national team coach, has signed a contract until 2027.

Berlin: Bayer Leverkusen on Monday appointed Dane Kasper Hjulmand as coach, replacing Erik ten Hag, who was fired after just two league games in charge.

The former Denmark coach has been appointed on a contract until 2027.

"It is an honour to be entrusted with such a team", Hjulmand said in a statement, adding: "I'm motivated to shape the future of the club."

The appointment ends a chaotic fortnight for Leverkusen, who sacked former Manchester United manager Ten Hag on September 1, just two games into the Bundesliga season.

Ten Hag replaced Xabi Alonso, who took Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double in 2023-24 -- the club's first-ever Bundesliga title -- before moving to Real Madrid in the summer.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes admitted to an error in hiring Ten Hag but said letting him continue would have been "an even bigger mistake."

Runners-up last season, Leverkusen collected just one point from their opening two matches.

Ten Hag hit back in a statement, calling the sacking "unprecedented" and "a complete surprise".

Hjulmand is expected to be on the bench for Leverkusen's home match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Hjulmand emerged as one of several candidates to take over the vacant position, alongside one-time Barcelona coach and player Xavi, former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and Raul, the Spain striker who recently coached Real Madrid's second team.

The 53-year-old resigned as Denmark coach in July 2024, having taken the side to the semi-finals of the Euros in 2021 where they narrowly lost to England. He also took Denmark to the last 16 of Euro 2024, where they were eliminated by hosts Germany.

Rolfes said Monday the new manager would "set up a clear and dominant style of play with our team" and will "strive for the most ambitious national and international goals."

The manager took Nordsjaelland to their first and only Danish title in 2011-12.

Hjulmand has experience in Germany, having coached Bundesliga side Mainz for just under one season in 2014-15, but was sacked after a run of one win in 13 games.

After Friday's match against Frankfurt, Leverkusen kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Danish champions Copenhagen.

