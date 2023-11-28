LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

LeBron James achieved a new milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' 138-94 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time minutes record of 66,297. Despite officially becoming the player with the most minutes played in NBA history, James downplayed the accomplishment after the significant loss, stating, "That doesn't mean much to me."

The 76ers secured a commanding 44-point victory, led by Joel Embiid's 30-point triple-double. In the midst of the defeat, James, now in his 21st season and sixth with the Lakers, acknowledged the record but expressed indifference. He currently holds the top spot in both regular-season and postseason minutes, with 39,060 career points and 11,654 playoff minutes.

As James approaches his 39th birthday, he continues to perform at a high level, averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this season. Despite the challenging loss, the Lakers hold a 10-8 record, winning four of their last six games. James, leaving the game early in the fourth quarter, remains a dominant force in the league, and his records are poised to endure for an extended period, marking an impressive legacy in NBA history.

