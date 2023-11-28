Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

    In a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James made history by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time minutes record in the NBA.

    Basketball LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    LeBron James achieved a new milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' 138-94 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time minutes record of 66,297. Despite officially becoming the player with the most minutes played in NBA history, James downplayed the accomplishment after the significant loss, stating, "That doesn't mean much to me."

    The 76ers secured a commanding 44-point victory, led by Joel Embiid's 30-point triple-double. In the midst of the defeat, James, now in his 21st season and sixth with the Lakers, acknowledged the record but expressed indifference. He currently holds the top spot in both regular-season and postseason minutes, with 39,060 career points and 11,654 playoff minutes.

    As James approaches his 39th birthday, he continues to perform at a high level, averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this season. Despite the challenging loss, the Lakers hold a 10-8 record, winning four of their last six games. James, leaving the game early in the fourth quarter, remains a dominant force in the league, and his records are poised to endure for an extended period, marking an impressive legacy in NBA history.

    Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits osf

    Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits

    Formula 1 Unveils Exciting 24-Race Calendar for 2024 Season: New Venues, Strategic Shifts, and more osf

    Formula 1 unveils exciting 24-race calendar for 2024 Season: New venues, strategic shifts, and more

    Feels good to be back Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH) snt

    'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH)

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United osf

    ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election rkn

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles anr

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES] ATG

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed vkp

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon