Barcelona Women claimed their seventh consecutive Spanish league crown after beating Espanyol 4–1. Teenage forward Martine Fenger scored twice in the Catalan derby as Barça sealed the title with four games to spare.

Barcelona claimed a seventh consecutive women's Spanish league title on Wednesday after beating Espanyol 4–1 in the Catalan derby.

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Teenage Norwegian forward Martine Fenger scored twice, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Carla Julia also on target, as Barcelona wrapped up the title with four games to spare.

It is Barcelona's 11th league crown overall and caps another dominant season in which they have won 25 of their 26 top-flight matches, their only slip-up coming in a defeat by Real Sociedad in November.

Real Madrid have a game in hand but trail by 16 points in second place.

Barcelona are chasing a treble and will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League. They are also through to the final of the Copa de la Reina, where they will meet Atletico Madrid on May 16.

AFP (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)