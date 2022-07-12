'Barcelona has sinned in recent years' - Dani Alves's scathing comment against his former club

Dani Alves has left Barcelona after completing nine years of a glorious career. However, he is unhappy with the club's current state and has said it is committing sins of late.

Brazilian defender Dani Alves has left Barcelona, having completed nine years of incredible years with the Catalans. During his stay at Barca, he competed in 408 matches, scoring 22 goals and winning 26 titles, including six La Ligas, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and three FIFA Cup World Cups. Having left in 2016, he returned to the club for a season but failed to win a single title. Meanwhile, he is not impressed with the club's current state and has stated that it has committed sins of late. He accused it of not respecting the players who are legendary figures in the club, besides being unhappy with his exit.

Alves said to The Guardian, "The only thing I didn't like was how my farewell was handled. I wanted things to be done straight, without hiding things. But, this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona doesn't care about the people who made history at the club. As a Cule [Barcelona fan], I want Barcelona to do things differently."

"I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for returning me. I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch. But, it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is opposite to what we built a few years ago," added Alves.

Talking about being a free agent currently, Alves recorded, "I like challenges, and I adapt to any situation. Today, I am unemployed, but interesting things have come up. I'm doing my study about places to go which have a good level of competitiveness. That's football. You have to get together with people who want the same goal, who want to compete, to win. I like to win. I want to go somewhere I can win."