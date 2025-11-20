Barcelona's investment in Robert Lewandowski came with a strange twist. With the striker at 23 La Liga goals, just two shy of a €2.5 million bonus payment to Bayern Munich, club officials reportedly asked him not to score in the final two matches.

Barcelona’s much-scrutinized decision to invest €45 million in Robert Lewandowski at age 34 has paid off handsomely, with the Polish striker amassing 109 goals in 158 appearances across all competitions since his 2022 arrival. The initial transfer from Bayern Munich included €5 million in performance-based clauses, one of which promised Bayern an extra €2.5 million if Lewandowski reached 25 La Liga goals in his first season.​

Bizarre request

Remarkably, with Lewandowski sitting on 23 league goals and two matches remaining after Barcelona had already secured the title, club officials allegedly held a meeting involving President Joan Laporta. According to journalist Sebastian Staszewski and his biography of Lewandowski, the striker was asked not to score in those final matches—an extraordinary move designed purely to avoid the bonus payout to Bayern. Lewandowski, reportedly stunned by the request, complied and ended his season as La Liga’s top scorer with 23 goals.​

This bizarre episode further shows the dramatic financial pressure still weighing on Barcelona. The club has not fully restored its economic stability and remains outside La Liga’s 1:1 spending ratio, making new signings difficult. Lewandowski’s high salary has further complicated matters, but with no contract extension planned, his significant wages are expected to be off the books at season’s end.​