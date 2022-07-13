Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona is all set to sign Raphinha from Leeds United. Both clubs have agreed to a deal in principle, with the move to be completed in the coming days.

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited-ayh
    Barcelona, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    After weeks of speculations, Spanish giants Barcelona has agreed to a deal to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from English club Leeds United. The Catalans came up with the announcement regarding the same on Wednesday. The transfer is set to be completed in the coming days, subject to the medical clearance of the player.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," announced the club in a statement. Barca would be the Brazilian's maiden club in Spain, as he is all set to try his luck in the La Liga.

    Raphinha has played for five senior clubs, with Barcelona being his sixth. He began his career with Brazilian club Avaí before moving to Portuguese club Vitória Guimarães, followed by fellow Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, French club Rennes and then Leeds. He has scored 61 career goals in 245 matches, besides winning a couple of titles, both of which came with Lisbon.

    Raphinha was stunning for Leeds last season, hammering 11 from 36 and scoring 17 from 67 for the club in the two seasons he played. He has also played for Brazil in nine matches, scoring three goals. One of his significant accolades happens to be winning the Vitória Guimarães Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017 with Guimarães.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 7:50 PM IST
