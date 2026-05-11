Bangladesh's sports ministry has formed a 3-member committee to probe the cricket team's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup. The BCB had cited "security concerns" in India, which the ICC rejected, replacing the team with Scotland.

Bangladesh has formed a three-member committee to probe the decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup, a senior official said on Monday. "The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the decision regarding Bangladesh's non-participation in the recently concluded T20 World Cup held in India", Mahbub Ul Alam, Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told ANI over the phone.

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He said Dr AKM Oli Ullah (Additional Secretary, Administration Wing, Ministry of Youth and Sports) will be the convener of the committee, which includes Habibul Bashar Sumon (former National Captain and former Chief Selector of BCB) and Barrister Faisal Dastagir (Supreme Court Lawyer and sports organizer). According to the media reports, the committee will examine the reasons behind the decision not to play the tournament and determine if there were any diplomatic or strategic failures involved. The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report to the Ministry within 15 working days.

Background on the Withdrawal

Ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had cited "security concerns" and demanded that its matches should be moved from India to Sri Lanka.The International Cricket Council did not agree to the request of the then Interim Government of Bangladesh.

ICC had replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, had rejected the BCB's demand.

The 20-team tournament which was played from February 7 to March 8. Following Aminul Haque's appointment as Minister for Youth and Sports, a formal inquiry was promised to ensure accountability regarding this unprecedented withdrawal. (ANI)