Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia visited BALCO's Khel Academy in Korba to mentor over 100 young athletes. The visit aimed to strengthen the district's sports ecosystem and inspire talent in football, basketball, and volleyball.

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), India's iconic aluminium producer and a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, hosted former Indian football captain and Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee Bhaichung Bhutia at the Khel Academy in Korba, according to a release.

The visit marked a significant milestone in BALCO's ongoing efforts to strengthen district-level sports ecosystems by providing young athletes with access to role models, structured training, and exposure to high-performance sporting paradigms. The engagement focused on mentoring and inspiring young talent, bringing together over 100 athletes and highlighting the importance of technique, discipline, and consistency in building a sustained sporting career.

About Khel Academy

BALCO established Khel Academy in 2024 as a residential and day-boarding sports training centre to nurture young talent in football, basketball, volleyball, and swimming. The academy was launched through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Korba Municipal Corporation, the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Korba, and BALCO, reflecting a strong multi-stakeholder commitment to youth development. Equipped with world-class infrastructure, NIS-certified coaches, sports science support, physiotherapy and medical care, and a structured nutrition programme offering six balanced meals a day, the academy currently trains 100 athletes from Korba, Durg, Bilaspur, and Raipur. In a short span, it has become a prominent training hub, with its athletes delivering notable performances at state and national competitions.

Bhaichung Bhutia was welcomed by district officials, Ashutosh Pandey (Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Korba), Dinu Patel (District Sports Officer), and Vinay Mishra (Upper Commissioner), along with BALCO's senior management.

Inspiration from a Legend

Addressing the young athletes, Bhutia said, "It is encouraging to see such a strong focus on grassroots sports development at the Khel Academy, supported by quality infrastructure and structured training. To every aspiring sportsperson, never let the size of your city define the scale of your dreams. Many who have gone on to represent India started their journeys in small towns, driven by discipline, resilience, and a belief that outweighed circumstances. You now have access to professional guidance and facilities; what lies ahead depends on how hard you work and how much you believe."

A Multi-Stakeholder Vision

Highlighting the importance of exposure, Ashutosh Pandey noted, "Sports are a powerful medium to channelise the energy of youth into purpose and discipline, and build character to shape focused individuals who contribute meaningfully to society. Through this visit in Khel Academy, our intent is to sensitise and empower young talent, enabling their holistic development."

Sharing her experience, Sugandhit Lakra, a 17-year-old football trainee at Khel Academy, said, "Meeting Bhaichung sir was very motivating for all of us. He spoke about hard work, consistency and enjoying the sport, and it made me feel more confident about pursuing sports seriously. It was the first time many of us interacted with a national icon, and it has inspired us to train even harder."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar, CEO & Director, BALCO, said, "At BALCO, we view sports as an essential component of holistic development. Structured training environments such as Khel Academy are designed to improve performance while providing young athletes with the right guidance and direction. Our broader social impact efforts focus on enabling children and youth to dream bigger, and platforms like this help translate those aspirations into opportunities. Interactions with accomplished sportspersons like Bhaichung Bhutia reinforce this vision by showing our athletes what dedication and perseverance can achieve at the highest levels."

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Khel Academy plans to continue hosting such mentoring and empowerment sessions with renowned sportspersons, with the next engagement scheduled to focus on archery, further expanding exposure and opportunities for young athletes across disciplines. (ANI)