The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a nationwide mascot design contest for the BWF World Championships 2026. Open to all, the contest aims to engage fans and create a symbol reflecting India's culture and badminton success.

Nationwide Mascot Contest Launched

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a nationwide mascot design contest for the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026, inviting fans, artists, and creators to play a role in shaping the identity of one of badminton's most prestigious global events. Conceived to deepen fan engagement and celebrate India's rich cultural diversity alongside its growing badminton legacy, the initiative marks a first-of-its-kind effort by BAI to bring the community closer to the sport, according to a release.

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With the BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years, the initiative underscores both the scale of the event and the country's rise as a badminton powerhouse, highlighted by 15 World Championships medals in the past decade, including PV Sindhu's historic gold in 2019 and Satwik-Chirag's bronze last year. As New Delhi prepares to host the global showpiece, the mascot search offers a unique opportunity to craft a visual identity that reflects India's sporting ascent, cultural richness, and deep-rooted connection with badminton. Open to participants of all ages, the contest runs from April 18 to May 10, with the winner set to receive INR 25,000 along with VIP tickets to the semi-finals or finals.

A Fan-First Approach to Celebrate India's Rise

"Badminton today is played and loved across every corner of India, cutting across regions, cultures, and backgrounds, and that diversity is what truly defines the spirit of the sport in our country. With an event of the stature of the BWF World Championships coming to India, we wanted to celebrate this India rising story through a fan-first approach. This competition is an effort to bring fans closer to the tournament, giving everyone an equal opportunity to contribute to its identity. As the sport continues to grow, it is important that the event reflects not just world-class competition, but also the cultural richness and creativity of our people. We're excited to see how fans bring that spirit to life through their ideas," said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI.

Mascot to Embody Indian Culture and Badminton Spirit

The BWF World Championships bring together the finest badminton players from across the globe, and as the host nation, India becomes the ultimate meeting point of champions, cultures, and competition--where the world converges on one stage in pursuit of the sport's highest honour. Reflecting this spirit, the mascot is expected to capture a blend of modern India and its rich cultural heritage, while incorporating elements of badminton--through form, movement, equipment, or expression--to create a design that resonates on the world stage.

Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, thematic relevance, and overall visual appeal, with the selected mascot going on to serve as a central visual identity for the tournament across promotional campaigns and event platforms in India and globally. All submissions will be evaluated by a designated jury panel, with the winning entry set to be unveiled ahead of the tournament.

Deepening Fan Engagement Ahead of Global Spectacle

Beyond the competition, the initiative aims to deepen fan engagement in the lead-up to the BWF World Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from August 17-23, offering a platform for creative communities to be part of a global sporting spectacle. With the world's best shuttlers set to compete, the mascot is expected to emerge as a defining symbol of the tournament's character and energy, further cementing India's position as a key destination on the international badminton calendar.

Beyond the competition, the initiative aims to deepen fan engagement in the lead-up to the BWF World Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from August 17-23, offering a platform for creative communities to be part of a global sporting spectacle. With the world's best shuttlers set to compete, the mascot is expected to emerge as a defining symbol of the tournament's character and energy, further cementing India's position as a key destination on the international badminton calendar. (ANI)