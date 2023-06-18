India celebrates Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles victory; laud proud champions

The Indian duo secured a remarkable win over the reigning world champions, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, whom they had previously lost to in all eight head-to-head matches.

In a historic moment for Indian badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history in the men's doubles badminton event at the Indonesia Open 2023 Final. The Indian duo achieved an extraordinary feat by defeating the reigning world champions, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, whom they had previously lost to in all eight head-to-head matchups.

Speaking to Asianet News immediately after the match, India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand admitted that it was one of the most satisfying moments of his coaching career. He also said that “more than the win, which is awesome, it is the manner in which they have played this tournament and are generally playing these days that is brilliant and to beat the world No 1 pair with such ease augurs well for Indian badminton.

He signed off saying “congratulations to all of us.”

This significant triumph not only marked their victory in the Indonesia Open 2023 Final but also made Rankireddy and Shetty the first Indians to win a Super 1000 badminton tournament. Their path to the final included a remarkable comeback in the semifinals, where they defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae with a score of 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a thrilling match.

The final match was filled with intense moments as Rankireddy and Shetty faced a challenging situation when their opponents regained four match points. However, the Indian pair exhibited remarkable composure and resilience, ultimately securing the victory with a score of 21-17, 21-18. The achievement by Rankireddy and Shetty will be remembered as a milestone in Indian badminton history, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination on the international stage.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: