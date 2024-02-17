Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Badminton Asian Team Championships: Indian women shuttlers clinch historic final spot with win over Japan

    The world No. 23 duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, along with the world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and 17-year-old Anmol Kharb, clinched impressive victories in the first doubles and second and deciding singles, propelling India into the championship match.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Indian women shuttlers extended their remarkable performance, securing their inaugural final spot at the Badminton Asia Team Championships by narrowly defeating two-time former champions Japan 3-2 in an exhilarating semifinal showdown held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Saturday.

    The world No. 23 duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, along with the world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and 17-year-old Anmol Kharb, clinched impressive victories in the first doubles and second and deciding singles, propelling India into the championship match. India is set to encounter Thailand in the final scheduled for Sunday.

    Despite the absence of Japan's world No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi and the formidable world No. 7 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota, as well as the world No. 8 combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, Japan remained a formidable opponent, posing a tough challenge for India.

    Making a comeback from a lengthy injury hiatus, Sindhu secured victories against China's Han Yue and Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy. However, she couldn't deliver her best performance against the left-handed Aya Ohori in the first singles, ultimately losing 13-21, 20-22 and temporarily setting India back.

    In the first doubles match, Treesa and Gayatri showcased an outstanding performance, defeating the world No. 6 pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in a thrilling 73-minute contest, with a score of 21-17, 16-21, 22-20, thus leveling the score to 1-1 for India.

    Facing former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, currently ranked world No. 20, Ashmita displayed an aggressive style, utilizing her overhead cross drops and jump smashes effectively to secure a surprising 21-17, 21-14 victory, giving India a 2-1 lead.

    Due to Tanisha Crasto's injury concern, Sindhu partnered with Ashwini Ponnappa for the doubles match. However, they were unable to overcome the challenge posed by the world No. 11 pair of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto, succumbing to a defeat with a score of 14-21, 11-21 in 43 minutes.

    With the five-match rubber tied at 2-2, Anmol was entrusted with the task of facing off against world No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira. Once again, Anmol rose to the occasion, securing a 21-14, 21-18 victory in a 52-minute match.

    India's advancement to the final maintains their aspirations of clinching their maiden gold in the continental championship. Previously, India secured two bronze medals in the men's team event during the 2016 and 2020 editions.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
