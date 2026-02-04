Indian men's and women's teams secured quarterfinal berths at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. The men's team beat Singapore 3-2 after a tough fight, while the women's team blanked Myanmar 5-0 in their opening group encounters.

Indian Men Clinch Thriller Against Singapore

Indian men overcame a strong challenge from Singapore, while the women dominated Myanmar in their opening group stage encounters to assure themselves of a quarterfinal spot in the Badminton Asia Team Championships being played in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The men's Group C clash between India and Singapore went down to the wire, with former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth coming up with a clinical performance in the third men's singles against Jia Wei Joel Koh 21-15, 21-16 to ensure that the Indian men's team began their campaign with a win and assured themselves of a last eight spot, as Singapore had lost their first group game against Japan 1-4.

India's campaign did not get off to the desired start, as Lakshya Sen went down 21-16, 19-21, 21-16 against former world champion Loh Kean Yew. But Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty resoted parity with a 21-10, 21-8 win over Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo 21-10, 21-8 and Ayush Shetty then defeated Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-17, 21-15 to give India the lead.

The second doubles combination of Pruthvi Roy and K Sai Pratheek almost sealed the match for India as they easily won the opening game against Nge Joo Jie and Donovan Willand Wee before going down 21-8, 21-23, 20-22.

This meant that Srikanth had to find a way to beat Koh, and the experienced campaigner did that in style.

Women's Team Dominates Myanmar

In the women's match, defending champions India did not break any sweat against Myanmar with world junior championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma opening the account with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Thet Htar Thuzar and then the team sweeping all remaining two singles and both the doubles matches.

They will now face Thailand in the second group game on Thursday to decide the group winner.

Match Results

Results: Women Group Y: India bt Myanmar 5-0 (Tanvi Sharma bt Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16; Rakshitha Sree bt Eaint Chit Phoo 21-12, 21-6; Malvika Bansod bt Lin Lin Htet 21-9, 21-12; Priya Konjengbam/SHruti Mishra bt Su Latt/Thuzar 21-15, 21-16; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Htet/Phoo 21-8, 21-6)

Men Group C: India bt Singapore 3-2 (Lakshya Sen lost to Loh Kean Yew 16-21, 21-19, 16-21; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Eng Keat Wesley Koh/Junsuke Kubo 21-10, 21-8; Ayush Shetty bt Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-17, 21-15; Pruthvi Roy/K Sai Pratheek lost to Nge Joo Jie/Donovan Willard Wee 21-8, 21-23, 20-22; Kidambi Srikanth bt Jia Wei Joel Koh 21-15, 21-16. (ANI)