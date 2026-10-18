Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became the fifth player from his country to cross the 16,000-run mark in international cricket. He achieved this milestone during a tri-nation series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan skipper and batting star Babar Azam became the fifth player from his country to reach the 16,000 international runs. Babar achieved this milestone during his side's tri-nation series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The tri-nation series at home also features England. Babar scored 45 in 57 balls, with six fours at a strike rate of 78.95. Now in 355 international appearances since his debut in 2015, Babar has made 16,038 runs in 399 innings at an average of 45.30, with 32 centuries and 111 fifties. His best score is 196.

Chasing Pakistani Legends

Above him are legends: Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,541 runs in 495 matches with 35 centuries), Younis Khan (17,790 runs in 408 matches with 41 centuries), Mohammed Yousuf (17,134 runs in 374 matches with 39 centuries), and Javed Miandad (16,213 runs in 357 matches with 31 centuries).

Babar's Career Statistics

Test Career

In 66 Tests, Babar has made 4,771 runs at an average of 42.98, with nine centuries and 34 fifties, with a best score of 196.

ODI Prowess

The right-hander batter's forte is ODIs, with 6,671 runs in 144 matches and 141 innings at an average of 53.36, with 20 centuries and 38 fifties, and a best score of 158.

T20I Dominance

Babar is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 4,596 runs in 145 matches and 136 innings at an average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 128.02, with three centuries and 39 fifties, including a best score of 122.

Performance This Year

This year in ODIs, Babar has made 170 runs in four innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 67.72, with a fifty.

Across all international formats this year, Babar has made 742 runs in 18 matches and 21 innings at an average of 41.22, with six fifties and a best score of 88.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Pakistan was put to bowl first by Sri Lanka. After Pakistan was reduced to 118/4, a 97-run stand between Salman Agha and Hasan Nawaz (37 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) put the team back on track.

Agha slammed his fourth ODI ton, scoring 107 in 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six, taking Pakistan to 305 all out in 49.5 overs. Eshan Malinga (4/46) and Asitha Fernando (3/59) were among top bowlers for Sri Lanka.