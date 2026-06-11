PV Sindhu and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the Australian Badminton Open quarter-finals. Sindhu beat Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-12, while Sharma defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-15. Both overcame fellow Indians to reach the last eight.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and teenage sensation Tanvi Sharma advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals of the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney on Thursday, overcoming fellow Indians in contrasting styles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

World No. 10 PV Sindhu defeated compatriot Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-12 in 42 minutes. The third seed was pushed hard in a closely contested opening game, which she edged in a tie-break, before taking complete control of the second to seal her place in the last eight, as per Olympics.com.

Sindhu will next face Chinese Taipei's Chen Su-yu as she bids to reach her second semi-final of the season, following her impressive run at the Malaysia Open earlier this year.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive campaign with a commanding 21-13, 21-15 victory over senior compatriot Malvika Bansod in another all-Indian clash. The teenager produced a composed and confident display to secure her place in the quarter-finals, marking her second appearance in the last eight of a tournament this season and further underlining her growing stature on the international circuit.

The win propelled 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma into her second quarter-final of the year.

Doubles Results

Meanwhile, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan kept India's hopes alive in the men's doubles competition at the BWF Super 500 tournament, cruising past New Zealand's Michael Owen and Dylan Soedjasa 21-17, 21-7 to advance to the next round.

India's mixed doubles campaign ended as Dhruv Rawat and Manisha Keer faced a hard-fought 21-19, 21-18 defeat to Akira Koga and Natsu Saito of Japan. (ANI)