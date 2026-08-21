Australia have announced their playing 11 for the second Test against Bangladesh. Matthew Renshaw comes in for Jake Weatherald, while Nathan Lyon has retained his place as the hosts look to level the two-match series in Mackay.

Australia's XI for crucial Bangladesh Test

Australia have confirmed their playing 11 for the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mackay, set to start on Saturday. Matthew Renshaw replaces Jake Weatherald in the lineup, while Nathan Lyon retains his place as Australia look to level the two-match series after being stunned in the Darwin Test.

Lyon holds spot, Renshaw returns

Lyon has retained his place in Australia's 11 for the crucial second Test, despite skipper Pat Cummins earlier hinting at the possibility of a four-pronged pace attack that could have seen Scott Boland replace the veteran spinner, accoridng to the ICC website. Cummins later confirmed Lyon's inclusion following a pitch inspection, with Boland once again missing out alongside reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis.

Renshaw will open alongside Travis Head in the second ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 contest, replacing fellow left-hander Jake Weatherald, who was dropped after managing scores of 23 and 0 in the previous Test. Renshaw is set to make his first Test appearance in more than three years, with Cummins backing the 30-year-old to deliver his best on his return.

Cummins on Renshaw's role

The Australia captain said Renshaw has matured as a batter and stressed the importance of maintaining consistency, sharpness and putting pressure back on the bowlers.

"We just want his best. I think some of the kind of chat about Renners (Renshaw) in the past is he can look different from day to day. I think now, when you get to your back half of your career as a batter, you want to really know what you look like at your best and I think he does that. That's the hope with Renners, is to keep bringing your best version every day. That's being nice and sharp, putting a bit of pressure back on the bowlers," Pat Cummins said as quoted by the ICC website.

First Test Recap

Coming to the series opener, Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory in Australia, defeating the hosts by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After Bangladesh posted 426 in their first innings, Australia were bowled out for 198 and 284, setting the visitors a modest target of 57, which they chased comfortably.

Australia playing 11 for second Test

Australia playing 11 for second Test: Matthew Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)